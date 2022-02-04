Woman has blocked account and gets half lip filler

A Pakistani influencer posted on TikTok about the embarrassment she went through while getting a lip filler in the UK. She had to leave the clinic with only half of her mouth swollen when she learned that she would not be able to pay for the procedure because her bank account was frozen.

According to the Metro newspaper, Hareem Shah, an online content creator, apparently found herself on the radar of the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after posting a video showing herself with two large piles of cash.

“I’m in the UK now. Today I went to the doctor to have my lip filler done. The doctor had just put a filler on one side of my lip when I got a call and learned that the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Investigation froze my bank accounts,” she told 6.5 million followers of the bizarre situation.

Not sure she could afford the procedure, she ended up leaving with only part of her lip done.

suspected crime

Investigators launched an investigation into Shah on January 12, suspecting that the video’s creator was involved in money laundering.

Hareem Shah explained that he had withdrawn a “heavy amount” of British pounds to spend in the UK. She chose to use cash because the Pakistani government had not “increased the value of the Pakistani currency in the way it had promised”.

Shah filed a petition against the FIA ​​on Monday (31/1), calling for any money laundering hearings to be postponed to March 8, according to local media.

The hearing was originally set for 19 January – a few days after the FIA ​​allegedly launched the investigation – but Shah’s lawyers explained that the vlogger was in the UK and would not be able to get back to Pakistan in time.

The Sindh High Court also said the FIA ​​should not take any coercive action against Shah in the meantime.