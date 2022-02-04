Woman says she was gang-raped in the Metaverse | Technology

Isabela Silveira metaverse

A 43-year-old woman says she was raped by a gang of three or four avatars in the metaverse. Nina Jane Patel, from London, was abused by the virtual reality of Horizon Worlds, from Meta, ex-Facebook.

“Within 60 seconds of being on the platform I was verbally and sexually harassed by 3-4 male avatars, with male voices essentially. They practically raped my avatar and I took pictures – as I tried to run away they yelled – ‘don’t pretend you don’t love it’ and ‘go rub yourself in the picture’,” she said on Medium. See the report.

The company confirmed in December 2021 that the attack took place on November 26 last year.

“Sexual harassment is no ordinary internet joke, but being in VR (virtual reality) adds another layer that makes the event more intense,” she wrote, according to The Verge. “Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the room,” the central meeting space of the virtual environment.

Horizon Worlds is operated by VR company Oculus, which is also owned by Meta, and bills itself as “an enjoyable and productive digital escape, a place to create and find experiences that matter” with your avatar friends.

According to her, what happened links the alert to events that are harmful in the real world and that may continue to happen in the Metaverse.

“The inevitable shift to the Metaverse now causes more concern if not properly regulated and controlled,” added Patel.