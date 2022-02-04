Woman stunned to find safe under carpet in her home

A woman found a safe hidden under the carpet of her new home in Los Angeles (USA) while she was vacuuming. The discovery was shared on her TikTok profile and left her followers curious.

The short video app user, identified as Liz, recorded the moment she opened a small piece of carpet to reveal a metal lid. After lifting it, she revealed a compact safe with a rotating dial fixed to the floor.

“I noticed this when I was vacuuming and I saw a strange piece of carpet that was ‘a little frayed’ behind the door,” Liz explained in one of the videos. “So, noticing this strange detail, I went to investigate and managed to pull the carpet up – suddenly, a hidden safe appeared.

In the footage, you can see a sticker on the safe with the name of the company “Bundy’s Lock and Safe Co.”, a former store of keys, safes and other home security items in Los Angeles.

In one of the publications, Liz estimated that the safe could have been forgotten in the last 20 years. “I bought this house in November and I just found a safe hidden in the floor. The house was built in the late 1970s,” she said.

Liz was shocked by the revelation of this mysterious object, especially regarding what might be inside it. Despite the excitement, she also ran into a problem: opening by combination.

Faced with the situation, many internet users, who were also curious to find out what could be stored, offered several suggestions to the owner on how to open the safe.

She decided to follow the recommendation of one of her followers and got in touch with a man called only Jim, known for being able to decipher difficult combinations of safes.

However, in the latest video, everyone was disappointed when Jim was finally able to open the safe and found nothing inside. “Is that it? It’s empty!” Liz lamented. “At least now you have a safe,” Jim joked.

Liz told her viewers that she will utilize the vault and fill it with strange treasures for the future owner of this house.