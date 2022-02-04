Worker may request payment of PIS/Pasep late in March

Workers will be able to request the withdrawal of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the 2019 base year from March 31, when the current payment schedule ends. The information is from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

More than 320 thousand people did not withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2019 base year. Those who worked with a formal contract in the reference year and received up to two minimum wages per month are entitled to payment (see more below).

The value varies according to the time worked. If the person worked all year, he/she receives a minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum.

From March 31, the worker will be able to attend one of the service units in person with an official photo document. According to the Ministry of Labor, the opening of an administrative appeal must be requested so that the salary bonus is resent to the paying financial institutions (Banco do Brasil or Caixa Econômica Federal).

The service addresses can be consulted on the Ministry of Labor website. The “forgotten” amount amounts to BRL 208.5 million of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance for the 2019 base year.

Who will be entitled to withdraw the PIS/Pasep salary bonus?

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the reference year;

Earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average;

Has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It is necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government.

To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, you can check the website of the federal government or the Digital Work Card. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, is also available for assistance.