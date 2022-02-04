Xbox Sales Ads Soar in UK After PlayStation Acquires Destiny Creator

According to Solitaired, searches for the terms “sell Xbox” grew by 475% in the UK shortly after Sony announced its acquisition of Bungie, with ads for consoles for sale popping up on various websites and groups. As such, it is speculated that gamers are worried about the future of games like Destiny, fearing that it will become a PlayStation exclusive in the future.
A spokesperson for Solitaired further said:
These findings offer a fascinating look at the reaction to these recent events and whether Xbox owners will question their brand loyalty. It will be interesting to see the extent these acquisitions have in the industry, especially for Nintendo, which is also in the ‘console wars’ as it struggles to compete with the Xbox and PlayStation duopoly.
However, it is worth remembering that Bungie has already said that the acquisition will not impact the creative plan of the Destiny franchise, which should end in 2024, also saying that Destiny will not become exclusive to Sony consoles:
No. We want to create worlds that expand the places where people can play. We will continue to publish games, create them independently, and maintain a single, unified Bungie community.
In 2025, a new saga will be announced by the developer, these must be PS5 exclusives. Halo will be handled by 343 Industries while Destiny will remain with Bungie.
In addition, other titles should worry players when acquiring their consoles, after all Call of Duty could become an Xbox exclusive, as well as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, which belong to Bethesda, which is also owned by Microsoft. Another Xbox-exclusive heavyweight title will be Starfield, so you need to think carefully when choosing your video game.