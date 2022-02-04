Xi Jinping welcomes Putin and says China and Russia will support each other in the defense of core interests | World

Chinese President Xi Jinping received Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Friday (4) and said that the two countries will “resolutely” support each other in the defense of central interests and will deepen mutual strategic coordination.

Xi also said that Sino-Russian strategic cooperation is “unshakable, past, present and future.”

The statement came amid growing tensions on Russia’s border with Ukraine and the threat from Western countries to respond to a possible Russian invasion. Last week, China had already said that Russia’s concerns about Ukraine should be taken seriously.

Putin, for his part, celebrated the “unprecedented” relations between the two countries. The Russian president arrived in the Chinese capital to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

“Our bilateral relations have progressed in a spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. These are truly unprecedented relations,” said the Russian president, who also praised the bond as “an example of a dignified relationship in which each helps and supports the other in their development”.

The Russian government says Putin and Xi will present a statement after the meeting on the “joint vision” that the two countries have in the area of ​​international security and that several agreements should be signed during the visit, including one for the strategic gas sector.