Xiaomi 12 may win version with tiny screen to face iPhone | Cell

Xiaomi appears to be working on a miniature version of the Xiaomi 12, a model that should directly rival the iPhone 13 Mini. Until recently, the expectation was that the new line of the Chinese giant would only include models like Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro. However, recent rumors suggest that the manufacturer should soon announce the new member.

If confirmed, the smartphone will come with a smaller screen than other devices, which have already undergone a downsizing. The likelihood is that the Mini version will feature a display smaller than 6 inches, following in the footsteps of the iPhone 13 Mini, which is 5.4 inches.

2 of 3 Xiaomi 12 Mini may be on its way to rival iPhone 13 Mini — Photo: Reproduction/Gizchina Xiaomi 12 Mini may be on its way to rival iPhone 13 Mini — Photo: Reproduction/Gizchina

Despite already moving speculation on the internet, the alleged Xiaomi 12 Mini still does not reserve many details in terms of specifications. What is known is that, given its size, it should not be able to accommodate the same specifications seen in the conventional Xiaomi 12. The result would be a less elaborate processor, like the Snapdragon 870, as well as a possibly smaller battery.

There is great expectation regarding photography on the Xiaomi 12 Mini, as the model must have three cameras on the rear set. In terms of design, a slightly different trait is also expected, either because of its size or the novelty it represents.

3 of 3 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini side by side — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini side by side — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

An important point is that the supposed Mini should rival the current iPhone 13 Mini. Apple’s phone is already on the market and faces difficulties with public adherence, an issue that leaves doubts about the continuity of the model in the coming years. The problem seen in the iPhone 12 Mini was repeated in the next generation and led to a reduction in production.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Mini could have different results in terms of popularity and go against what happened with the apple product. One of the possibilities for success is to reach an audience that wants specifications similar to those of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in a smaller device at a more affordable price.

The good performance of the Xiaomi Mi 6, by the way, is a factor that can motivate the manufacture and the attempt to place the Xiaomi 12 Mini on the market, as it has driven consumer demand, even with a 5.15-inch screen.

with information from chalk