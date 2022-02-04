XP Inc. and Romero Rodrigues, from Buscapé, team up to create a new venture capital fund

XP Inc. and businessman and investor Romero Rodrigues joined forces to raise a new venture capital fund (venture capital). The objective is to bring capital, mentorship and connections to early-stage Brazilian startups, through Headline. Another plan is to democratize the world of venture capital and take it to more Brazilian investors.

Rodrigues was the founder of Buscapé. Created in 1999, the price comparator portal was one of the first Brazilian startups. Rodrigues was also an investor for seven years in Redpoint Events. The manager had in the portfolio unichories such as Creditas, Gympass, Olist and Rappi. Rodrigues alone had R$ 1.5 billion under his management in investments in startups.

Redpoint did not raise a third fund and each investor went his own way. Rodrigues decided to head the recently opened Brazilian office of the manager Headline, which now has XP Inc. as a partner. Other supporters of the manager are international partners Jeff Brody, founder of Redpoint in the United States, and Mathias Schilling, founder of Headline.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Globally, Headline was created 22 years ago and has offices in seven cities: San Francisco, Berlin, Paris, São Paulo, Taipei, Beijing and Tokyo. One of its differentials is a proprietary technology platform that, through the quantitative analysis of billions of data, seeks to identify startups that are at the ideal growth inflection point for the fund’s investment and return maximization. The manager has US$ 2 billion in assets under management.

“Headline arrives on the market associating, on the one hand, the entire operational structure and XP’s assets, and, on the other, the entire track record Headline Global’s technology platform developed over the last 20 years. This unique combination will ensure an incomparable competitive advantage to attract startups with high potential for scale in the country and in the international market”, stated XP Inc. and Headline in a statement about the new partnership.

The main objective is to launch a new venture capital fund. It will have the same strategy as Redpoint eventures 1 and Redpoint eventures 2, of investing in startups that are at the beginning of their trajectory (early stage). The two Redpoint eventures funds raised US$ 305 million and invested 56 companies. “Both funds are with returns above the target expected for the class, which is 25% per year”, stated Rodrigues in the same statement.

Learn how Romero Rodrigues and three college friends created Buscapé, later sold for US$342 million to South African group Naspers, in this episode of the podcast. From Zero to Top:

In addition to capital, Headline also intends to support entrepreneurs with mentoring and connection with other Brazilian founders of successful startups.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“We build knowledge bridges between different regions to accelerate the success and growth of the portfolio. the pain that a founder has in Brazil may have already been resolved by someone else who is in the Valley, in Beijing or in Berlin. By promoting this connection, we both benefit and we gather strategic information for our investment decision making”, said Schilling, the founder of Headline, in the statement.

The plan is to invest in up to 30 different businesses through the fund. XP Inc. has a platform with more than 9 thousand investment advisors, consultants and family offices. According to the group, this capillarized network will enhance business origination.

“We will be able to connect with startups from all over Brazil, through XP’s existing advisory ecosystem,” added Bruno Castro, CEO of XP Asset Management. “It is an important step for the Brazilian innovation market and we are just at the beginning. We want to talk to thousands of Brazilian startups”, highlighted Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

“The manager we are setting up has an unprecedented format: a completely independent management team with experience of operating and investing in startups, a global VC firm bringing the best insights, practices and technologies, and the power and reach of one of the main protagonists of the Brazilian financial market. Our mission will be to help develop the entrepreneurship and startups ecosystem in the country and democratize the venture capital among Brazilian investors. With XP as a partner, we will have all the necessary resources to move forward in this direction”, concluded Rodrigues in the statement.

Sign up for the newsletter From Zero to Top and receive success stories from the business world:

Related