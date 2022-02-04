Young is stabbed to death after traveling 7,000 km to meet her boyfriend; boy is accused

Young is stabbed to death, and boyfriend is the main suspect – Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

  • Young woman is stabbed to death in England after leaving Canada to meet her boyfriend

  • The boy is the main suspect in the crime and was formally charged by the local prosecutor.

  • The couple had met online, and the girl arrived in Europe in November.

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death in England after traveling more than seven thousand kilometers from Canada to meet her boyfriend. The boy is the main suspect in the crime.

Ashley Wadsworth was found last Wednesday (2) in a flat where she was staying with her boyfriend in Essex. Her body had several stab marks.

Police arrived at the scene after neighbors called the emergency services, concerned about what they called “domestic violence noise”.

The victim’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jack Sepple, is considered the only suspect in the murder. He has been formally charged with the crime and is due to appear in Chelmsford Court this Friday (4).

online relationship

According to the Colchester District Attorney, Ashley and Jack met online and began an online relationship. She only met her boyfriend in person in November, when she left Canada for England.

Since then, the couple has spent every moment together, including the young woman going to meet Jack’s parents. According to local press reports, Ashley would return to Canada this Friday.

