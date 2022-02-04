Young man discovers cancer after doctors ignore symptoms and ask to lose weight – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Young woman discovers cancer after doctors ignored symptoms and asked her to lose weight (Photo: reproduction / GoFoundMe)

Hannah Catton, 24, was already tired of the comings and goings of medical appointments since 2019, when she was still dealing with frequent urinary infections, bloating and irregular and “extremely painful” menstruation. However, doctors in both his hometown of Kent, England and his new home in Melbourne, Australia, always ignored them or prescribed medication to ease the discomfort.

Until, in a consultation, she received antibiotics to support the “stress” generated by the menstrual period and that for the discomfort to pass, it was necessary to lose weight. Hannah dealt with the pain for years until it started to build up in September 2020, said the people. That’s when during her period she started experiencing bloating, constipation, hot flashes, diarrhea and pain, and a doctor said the changes in her menstrual cycle were due to stress. In March of that year she went to another doctor for a second opinion. “She told me to lose weight, which was hard to hear, and I was definitely not overweight… I’m fine physically,” he recalled. “She didn’t feel my abdomen, and if she’d had the time to do that, she probably would have felt something was wrong there.”

As her weight wasn’t really the issue, Catton’s pain continued and she went to a gynecologist who performed an ultrasound that showed what was likely a four-inch fibroid around her uterus. She was placed on the waiting list for surgery, however in October 2021 her pain increased. “I didn’t want to bother anyone, so I got rid of the pain with medicine and tried to sleep.”

The next day, Catton tried to work out and passed out, and her boyfriend made her go to the ER. Doctors thought she had an ectopic pregnancy at first, but after ultrasounds, MRI and CT scans, as well as blood tests, they finally determined that she had stage 1 ovarian cancer and that her tumor had ruptured.

After emergency surgery to remove the tumor, she began her cancer treatment. “My wonderful oncologist immediately put me on chemotherapy,” she said.

Hannah is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has had four rounds of chemotherapy, but admits she misses her family in England. “It was extremely difficult to tell my parents over the phone. It’s a lonely time anyway because of Covid-19 and it’s extremely difficult to have your whole family on the other side of the world and know you can’t come home.”

But as she goes through treatment, Catton is sharing her story in hopes it can help others who have had their pain ignored. “The number of messages I’ve received from women with stories so similar to mine – where they were ignored by doctors and said it was weight, hormones, menopause, etc. – is shocking,” he confessed.

“Not talking about experiences like these means they will continue to happen to women. This shouldn’t happen. I should have offered myself an ultrasound and referrals months earlier. The stigma associated with complaining about period pain or problems and all the symptoms has to stop.” . So many lives are affected by this.”

Hannah Catton’s friends are raising money for her as she undergoes treatment and for her hopes of spreading the word about ovarian cancer on GoFundMe.

