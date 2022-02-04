Young woman travels 7,000 km to find her boyfriend and ends up stabbed to death

The girl had been in England since November and planned to return home this Thursday (3)

A young Canadian woman, who traveled 7,200 kilometers to meet her boyfriend in England, was murdered this Tuesday (1st) in the county of Essex, in the United Kingdom, two days before returning home, as determined by the UOL.

According to the police in the European country, the occurrence was registered after neighbors became concerned about the noise of domestic violence and called the emergency services.

The body of Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found with several stab wounds in a flat, where she was staying with her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, 23 years old.

So far, the man is the only suspect in the crime. On the internet, friends of Ashley published tributes and mourned her death. In her web profile, the young woman, who had arrived in Essex in November, recorded many of her tourist moments in England.

On one of the tours, she met Jack’s parents. “The investigation is progressing well, but we will stay at the crime scene for a few more days to seek evidence and establish the facts,” a statement issued by Essex Police said.

Police did not elaborate on whether Sepple was arrested, and the circumstances in which the couple met were also not explained on the networks.

