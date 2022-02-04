Young woman travels from Canada to England to find her boyfriend and is stabbed to death

Canadian Ashley Wadsworth, 19, traveled 7,200 km to meet her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, 23, in Essex, England. However, the trip did not end well and she was found dead in a flat (which are apartments with hotel services) with several stab wounds, on Wednesday (2). He is the suspect of committing the crime. The information is from UOL.

On her Facebook account, Ashley posted several photos with her boyfriend around various tourist spots in England. He even celebrated in a post that he had met Jack’s parents.

However, on Wednesday, neighbors heard noises in the property where the couple was staying and called local police and emergency services.

When they arrived at the apartment, agents found Ashley dead.

Essex Police said in a statement that “the investigation is progressing well, but we will stay at the crime scene for a few more days to seek evidence and establish the facts.”

The statement noted that Jack Sepple is the only suspect in the crime. But it did not say whether he was arrested and how the couple met.

know more

+ BBB22: According to journalist, three participants may have Covid-19

+ GO: Boy drowns after being sucked into hotel pool drain

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat