Zuckerberg loses BRL 155.4 billion and leaves Forbes 10 richest list

Facebook founder, American Mark Zuckerberg, 37, is losing US$ 29.3 billion (R$ 155.4 billion) of his fortune this Thursday (3). With the loss, the billionaire’s wealth would fall to R$ 85.1 billion (R$ 451.2 billion), which would leave him out of the list of the ten richest in the world, according to the magazine’s real-time ranking. Forbes.

Now, Zuckerberg occupies the 12th position in the ranking, led by Elon muskfrom Tesla ($235.7 billion), followed by Bernard Arnaultowner of Louis Vuitton ($193.6 billion) and by Jeff Bezosfrom Amazon ($166.5 billion).

The loss is the result of the fall in the shares of Meta, the holding company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Around 3:14 pm, the company’s share on Nasdaq, in the United States, lost 26.01%, sold at US$ 238.98. The session is not closed yet, so the numbers may still change until the close.

Bezos is also seeing his fortune plummet today, by $10.1 billion, as Amazon shares tumbled nearly 7%.

Brazilian loses US$ 13.3 billion

Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, is no longer the richest Brazilian Image: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Most of Zuckerberg’s fortune is tied to shares in Meta, the company he co-founded. Other co-founders are also losing billions today, according to Forbes.

Among them, the Brazilian Eduardo Saverin, 39, who sees his fortune drop US$ 4.3 billion this Thursday, to US$ 13.3 billion.

disappointing results

On Wednesday, after the closure, the social media giant announced that it had lost users in North America for the first time in its history, a drop in its fourth-quarter 2021 profit and a slowing growth outlook, which disappointed. analysts.

Facebook alone lost a million daily users, something unprecedented for the social network that has always known, in its 18 years of existence, how to attract new users. Meta also owns Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

As the stock price plummeted, Facebook’s capitalization, valued at $879 billion at the close of the previous day, took a phenomenal loss on Thursday, the biggest in Wall Street history, of minus $200 billion in one session. .

“$200 billion is more than the combined capitalization of 452 S&P 500 companies,” commented Meeschaert Financial Services President Gregori Volokhine.

The founder and president of Facebook, now Meta, talked about competition from other platforms, including TikTok.

Fall of tech companies

With revenues of US$33.6 billion, Meta had a net income of US$10.3 billion in the fourth quarter, or 8% less than the same period of the previous year.

And for the first quarter of 2022, the group forecasts the lowest growth in its history.

Facebook’s disappointing projections come at a time when the stock market has been very volatile since the beginning of the year, while the Federal Reserve has announced that it will soon raise interest rates.

Tech stocks, which are highly sensitive to interest rates as they affect future earnings, have suffered losses since January.

Outside of Facebook, other Nasdaq stocks, which rose during the pandemic, have been punished violently in recent weeks by the market.

That’s the case with Netflix, which fell nearly 22% in the January 21 session, losing $40 billion in valuation after announcing weak growth forecasts.

Other investors saw this fall as an opportunity to make a good deal: “We don’t believe the market reaction is justified and we think Meta’s stock is now an attractive investment opportunity,” said Ali Mogharabi, an analyst at Morningstar.

*With AFP