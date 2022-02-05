11 benefits of kale juice for your body

THE Green cabbage is a vegetable that belongs to the Brassicaceae family (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower), being a food rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, fiber, minerals and antioxidants. With all these nutrients, there is no doubt that food is a key piece when it comes to a balanced and healthy diet.

But in certain types of preparation, the vegetable may not please many people, which makes it difficult to eat it with a certain frequency. That’s why there are different ways and recipes to prepare food, like a delicious kale juice which, for being easy to consume, will help you to shield your health even more.

11 benefits of cabbage juice for the body

Before we leave for the kale super juice recipe for healthsee below the benefits offered in its intake:

Assists in diets, causing satiety; Helps fight and prevent some types of tumors; It has a diuretic action; Protects the liver; Treats and prevents anemia; Controls blood pressure; Strengthens the immune system; Regulates the functioning of the intestine; Helps to restore the intestinal flora; Contains low calorie content; Strengthens the health of teeth and bones.

Super healthy cabbage juice for everyday drinking

Check out a delicious cabbage juice recipe that can be made in just 10 minutes. The preparation, which yields 1 liter, needs the following ingredients:

5 cabbage leaves;

2 lemons;

1 liter of filtered water;

Honey or sweetener (to taste).

Method of preparation: