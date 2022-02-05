2nd largest fishing boat spills 100,000 dead fish in France

The FV Margiris fishing boat, the second largest of its category in the world, dumped more than 100,000 dead fish into the Bay of Biscay, on the southwest coast of France, at dawn on Thursday (3), forming a “floating carpet” of dead animals. The information is from Reuters.
The accident happened after a rupture in the ship’s network, the PFA (Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association), which represents the vessel’s owner, said. In a statement, the group stressed that the leak is a “very rare occurrence”.
An environmental group contested the statement and accused the company of illegally discarding more than 100,000 fish that would not be used. The fish were identified by the activist organization Sea Shepherd as Verdinhos, a subspecies of cod, widely used for mass production of oil and flour.
French Maritime Affairs Minister Annick Girardin called the footage “shocking” and called for an investigation into the case.
According to Reuters, FV Margiris uses nets more than a kilometer in length to catch fish and processes the fish on the ship’s own machinery – the practice is widely criticized by environmentalists.
In 2012, the vessel FV Margiris was forced to leave Australian waters after protests by activists.