5-year-old boy falls into a well in Morocco; rescue lasts three days

5-year-old boy falls into a well in Morocco; rescue has lasted three days (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The search for the five-year-old boy Rayan, who fell into a well in Maracos, completed the third day this Friday (4th).

The boy accidentally fell into the 32-meter-deep dry well, dug near his house, on Tuesday night (1st).

To the local website Le360, Rayan’s father said that his son fell into the well “in a moment of inattention”.

According to the news agency France Presse, workers spent the night digging an area next to the pit with five backhoe loaders.

Information from local authorities revealed that the professionals managed to reach a depth of 28 meters. Now they will have to dig a tunnel to where Rayan is being held.

The reservoir is narrow and difficult to access, so rescue teams were unable to enter. The MAP news agency reported that rescuers were able to provide the boy with “water and oxygen through tubes”.

“Rayan was playing and then disappeared at 2 pm. The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, Rayan’s mother told the local press, stating that “she still has hope that they will rescue the boy alive”.

Also according to the MAP news agency, doctors have already been sent to the scene for the boy to be examined after being rescued.

A medical helicopter is also ready in case of an emergency.