50 herbs: Anvisa warns that slimming product is prohibited | Health

Reproduction: Facebook Edmara Abreu

In a note published this Friday (4), the National Health Surveillance Agency warned that the product “50 slimming herbs” is banned in Brazil. The notice was published after Edmara Abreu’s death from complications from using the product.

Nurse Edmara died yesterday (3) after being diagnosed with fulminant hepatitis, requiring an urgent liver transplant. She used “50 herbs” in order to lose weight.

In a note, Anvisa stated that the brand is not regulated as a medicine in the country and that “it cannot be classified as a food, or even as a food supplement, as it contains ingredients that are not authorized for use in food”.

Among the ingredients are: leather hat, mackerel, douradinha, parsley parrilha, carobinha, senna, dandelion, ironwood, gotu kola. These can only be used in medicines authorized by the Agency.

“Any product with therapeutic properties, for example the promise of weight loss, can only be marketed in Brazil with Anvisa’s authorization”, warns a note. Anvisa also reinforces that the sale of clandestine products is a crime.