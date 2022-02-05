6 Symptoms of Depression You Shouldn’t Ignore

When was the last time you talked to a friend or family member who seemed a little “strange”? Even if you live with this person every day, it can be difficult to recognize that they need help.

+ How to start 2022 more lightly: mental health balance after two years of pandemic

+ Get rid of ‘toxic positivity’ and embrace your hardships in 2022

Not all people are able to open up and express their feelings, which can lead those who live with them to mistakenly believe that everything is fine. Therefore, to help those you love — and often yourself — it is important to know how to recognize the main signs of depression. Find out how with information from “The Sun”.

sadness and melancholy

THE humor depressed Continuous is probably the first potential symptom of depression you may notice in a loved one. They may appear withdrawn, quiet, sad and potentially less affectionate than usual, as well as less communicative.

Inability to do everyday tasks

The inability to cope with everyday life can be a sign that someone needs support mental health. Everyday tasks—like going to work, doing laundry, cooking, and eating—may seem more difficult, possibly insurmountable, for depressed people.

They may even speak and move more slowly, feel overwhelmed by lethargy, and have no motivation to do anything, even the things they love.

lack of pleasure

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), a key symptom of depression is “having no pleasure in life”. Loss or lack of interest, particularly in things the person normally likes and expects, can be a sign of attention.

It is certain that the Covid-19 has significantly hampered social interactions, but if your loved one is choosing not to participate in activities that they used to be the first to organize—whether it’s drinking at the bar or hanging out in the park—or it seems like he or she ) has abandoned hobbies and friends, he/she may be struggling with his/her mental health.

Irritability

Have you noticed that a person close to you is more moody or irritable than usual? If this behavior is out of the ordinary for this person, instead of retorting them with an equally naughty response or walking away (understandably you might want to), think about whether this could be a sign that they’re not feeling well and could need someone to talk to — you and/or a professional.

Bad habits

Many people with depression they present changes in appetite and weight, interrupted sleep, abandonment of hobbies and withdrawal from social circles.

Low self esteem

If your loved one is depressed, they may also start to lose interest in their appearance. He may say that it “does not make sense” to make an effort to improve his appearance, or to demean himself as a result of low self esteem and feelings of worthlessness.

How to help

• Assure your friend or family member that it is okay to seek help and support them in doing so. However, avoid putting pressure on him/her;

• Keep in touch so they know you’re around to talk and listen;

• Be open about mental health: speaking up helps reduce stigma.

Tips for improving your own mental health

• Do activities that give you purpose;

• Spend time with people who make you feel good;

• When things are tough, talk to people you trust;

• Practice physical exercises;

• Be an ally of your loved ones in difficult times;

• Consult a healthcare professional if you experience any of the above symptoms; or when necessary.

*In case of self-destructive thoughts, seek help on CVV (Life Appreciation Center), by calling 188, or by email, chat and in person at service stations throughout Brazil.

know more

+ SP: Young man missing for two months is found with ‘maggot infestation’

+ 88-year-old woman dies after being ripped from moving car during robbery

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat