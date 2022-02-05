‘Abuse of power’: after blocking of assets, Moro will sue sub-attorney

After blocking assets, Moro says he will sue sub-attorney for “abuse of power” (photo: Can/Reproduction) Former judge Sergio Moro said he feels persecuted and that he will sue Lucas Furtado’s deputy attorney general for abuse of authority. The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) requested, this Friday (4/2), the blocking of the former minister’s assets as a precautionary measure on suspicion of tax evasion in the payments he received from the consultancy at Alvarez & Marsal – responsible by the judicial administration of companies convicted by Lava-Jato.

In a note, Moro stated that he had already provided all necessary clarifications on the amount received. “I made available to the population the documents related to my contract, services and payments received, including taxes collected in Brazil and the United States”, he declared.

The former judge stated that he will make a representation against the deputy attorney for abuse of authority. “The abuse of power perpetrated by this TCU prosecutor is evident. I intend to represent him in the competent bodies, as the senator of the Republic, Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), has already done, and also to promote an action for compensation for moral damages”, he said. I live.

In the sights of TCU

For Furtado, “there is a risk that the reimbursement and payment of taxes to the public coffers will not be feasible”, if Moro’s accounts are not investigated, who would have received around R$ 3.6 million from the consultancy.