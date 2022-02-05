Advance in flu cases makes Unimed Londrina assemble a special structure | Unimed Londrina Advertising Special

The increase in the number of flu cases in Londrina and the region has generated a great demand for emergency care in the Emergency Service (PA) of Unimed Londrina.

Always seeking to offer more protection and agility to customers, the Cooperative is structuring itself to optimize the entire service process. To this end, the PA now has a temporary structure to deal with flu cases only, which is next to the PA, with entrance from Rua Souza Naves.

The patient undergoes triage, medical consultation and collection of tests in this space, which is open 24 hours a day.

Due to the high demand in person in the PA, there is also a recommendation to carry out an online consultation for patients with suspicion or mild symptoms. Call 3375-5087 and 3375 5070 or send a message on our WhatsApp to the number 3375-5005 and schedule an appointment.

In the online service, the doctor will carry out the clinical evaluation and will be able to prescribe medication, request exams and grant a medical certificate. If necessary and indicated by the doctor, the patient can return only to collect exams.

Online consultations are carried out by video call, from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturdays, from 7 am to 12 pm.