After buying Activision, Xbox remains behind Sony, says Satya Nadella

Since announcing its intention to buy the Activision Blizzarda Microsoft did not come out of the spotlight. Whether due to the absurdly high price of the transaction or the investigation of the agreement by the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the company continues to be on the agenda almost daily.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean a change in the status quo of the tech giant, let alone its gaming division, the Xbox. At least that’s what Satya Nadella, CEO of the creator of Windows says. For him, his company will continue to be number three in the world of video games.

During an interview with the Financial Times, when asked about the US Commission’s investigation into the possibility of the acquisition hurting broad competition in the market, the CEO was categorical. For him, Xbox will continue in third place in the games industry even after the Activision acquisition clears — because he truly believes that there will be no impediment to the transaction.

And it is very likely that the FTC will determine that there are no problems in the negotiation. Analysts have been pointing out that there is no illegality or irregularity in the purchase of the developer, so that competition must remain healthy even with Activision Blizzard becoming part of Xbox Game Studios. In theory, the intention is not to take games off rival consoles, although Nadella disagrees a bit with the Xbox CEO.

While Phil Spencer acted quickly to assure Sony that the next Call of Duty should come to PlayStation, honoring pre-established contracts with the developer, Microsoft’s CEO thinks differently. For him, his company shouldn’t need to “make any formal concessions” to be authorized to buy the production company, given that her company is only third in the market.