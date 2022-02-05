After death, Anvisa warns about ‘tea in capsules’ to lose weight

The day after a nurse in São Paulo died with a case of fulminant hepatitis, possibly caused by the consumption of the ’50 slimming herbs’ tea in weight loss capsules, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released an alert about the product, which has been prohibited for sale in Brazil since 2020.

According to the regulatory body’s position, it cannot even be considered a food or food supplement, “because it contains ingredients that are not authorized for use in food”. Among the prohibited components are herbs such as leather hat, horsetail, senna, ironwood and dandelion, which could only be used in herbal remedies and other types of drugs.

“Be wary of products with miraculous promises, which promise easy weight loss or any other type of treatment, cure or disease prevention action”, pointed out the agency’s warning.

Despite the ban on the sale of the drug in the country, it is not difficult to find tea from the company Pró-ervas, consumed by the São Paulo nurse before she died, and drinks with other compounds similar to those banned by Anvisa for sale on the internet. The inspection of online stores is the responsibility of Anvisa and of physical stores, the local Health Surveillance.

To help those who are not sure about the origin of a product sold online, Anvisa has made available two links that allow the user to check if the item in question is legalized as a medicine or if it has prohibited use.

Nurse died after taking weight-loss

In the early hours of yesterday, nurse Edmara Silva de Abreu, 42, died of fulminant hepatitis after consuming the herbal compound. She had nausea for two weeks and was admitted to the HCFMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), a reference in cases of this type.

Edmara, described by her family as “extremely healthy”, even received a liver transplant, but rejected the new organ and was brain dead announced on Wednesday (2). The next day, she went into cardiac arrest.