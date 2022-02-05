after exposure, Linn da Quebrada says she is insecure about the game

The alliance between Linn da Quebrada and Jessi is shaken. After the Pipoca participant exposed the voting option of some participants to Douglas, the singer said she was insecure to talk about it with her friend.

The conversation took place this Friday afternoon (4/2) and featured Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo and Jessi. “I’m a Cancer, I’m spiteful. That’s why I’m not going to talk about who I’m going to vote for”, she joked, saying that she doesn’t feel in a safe territory.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Lina Pereira dos Santos, better known as Linn da Quebrada, is a singer, songwriter, actress and presenter. Born in São Paulo, she is 31 years old and is a transvestite.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (5) Linn was raised by her aunt until the age of 12 and grew up within the Jehovah’s Witnesses religion. When she began to understand more about her sexuality, however, she was kicked out of the congregation.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (6) After all the prejudice and difficulties he faced in identifying himself as a transvestite, he discovered in music and in acting the way to express himselfPlayback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (1) In 2014, at age 23, she was diagnosed with testicular cancer. She needed chemotherapy for several years, lost her hair and changed the way she thought about the world. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (8) In just five days, Linn was the victim of bigoted comments and transphobia inside the house.Playback / Instagram Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (10) Even while fighting the disease, Linn released his first songs of his own. She received a standing ovation from the audience and embarked on a national tour.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (4) Shortly before winning the fight against cancer, the documentary film Meu Corpo é Político premiered in theaters. Some time later, already cured of the disease, she starred in the feature Bixa Travesty. Since then, Linn’s career has continued to rise. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (9) The actress acted in a series on TV Globo, received awards and is the presenter of the program TransMissão, which discusses issues of gender, race and sex.Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (2) Recently, the singer shared another achievement on social media: the inclusion of the name Lina Pereira dos Santos in her documentation. Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (7) With almost 1 million followers on social networks, Linn is one of the invited participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil Playback / Instagram ***Linn-da-quebrada-bbb-22 (3) In an interview with Gshow, the singer says she is a fan of the program and guarantees that she will be a millionaire. “I’m going to win, I feel like it’s possible. I hear Tadeu speaking his final speech. But even winning has a trajectory. It will be the most iconic experience of my life. I will do very well on tests. I like to compete,” he said.Playback / Instagram 0

Despite this, the artist said that she was no longer upset with the teacher, but that she will no longer disclose her game strategies to anyone. “I can’t speak right now because I don’t feel like I’m in safe territory where I can say my vote without it being used against me,” she explained.

Linn took advantage of the moment to also give Arthur a direct. “Another thing I think is bad. If you want to know my voting intention, ask me. Not going to ask someone else, got it?” she told her. Maíra Cardi’s husband was trying to combine votes on Maria with the three participants, but Lina refused.

