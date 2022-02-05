After Jorge Jesus’ refusal, Corinthians can go in search of another Portuguese coach | Corinthians | Paulo Fonseca

This week, Sylvinho’s time at Corinthians came to an end. The coach ended up being fired after another performance below expectations by Timão, who ended up defeated, at home, by Santos, by the score of 2 to 1, with the right to comeback.

Thus, the coach, who was already being criticized a lot, was fired after three games in the current season. It remains for Corinthians, then, to start the search for a replacement, and the board has been watching some names, having, from the beginning, Jorge Jesus as a favorite.

However, according to the GOAL portal, Jorge Jesus refused to approach Timão. The coach thanked the invitation, but does not intend to take on any team for now. The club, in turn, does not give up, but can seek other paths.

Paulo Fonseca is offered to Corinthians

And one of the names aired at the club is Paulo Fonseca, who has been without a club since he left Roma last season. According to Bruno Andrade, from UOL, the coach was offered to Timão by Bruno Macedo, who was even responsible for the link with Jorge Jesus.

Paulo Fonseca is 48 years old and has spent time at clubs such as Braga, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk. Recently, he even had offers from Newcastle and Atlanta United, but he turned them down.