Against vaccine and affected by severe Covid, the case of actress Elizangela becomes a new milestone in denialism | Health

She had already been criticized in late 2020 after comparing mandatory vaccination with rape: she posted an image of an arm about to receive the injection with the phrase “penetration without consent is rape”. In the caption, she included the phrase “my body my Rules“.

Earlier, he had also posted a video singing a song in which he said that the “pandemic is a farce” and criticized the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

From the case of the actress, the g1 listened to experts to understand the impact of a public person’s decision on health issues. Is denying what science says, in fact, a decision that only interests the person who decides not to be immunized?

For epidemiologist Pedro Hallal, a professor at the Federal University of Pelotas, in Rio Grande do Sul, the denialism of famous people is “a double harm: it harms the person himself and it harms society.”

“The first reason is a concrete case, the unvaccinated person has a risk of having a more serious case, which is what is happening in her case. [Elizangela]. The unvaccinated person is at greater risk of catching it, is at greater risk of needing hospitalization and is at greater risk, if they catch the virus, of dying”, explains the specialist.

“The second is the collective harm it causes, the unvaccinated person makes the virus circulate more, the more the virus circulates, the more the chance of continuing to have new variants”, adds Hallal.

Epidemiologist Ethel Maciel recalls that the impact of famous people on behavior during the pandemic is huge.

“These are people who are opinion makers, they end up being trusted by their followers, by the public who accompany them. (…) What is happening is that people who have never done science are saying absurd things”, warns Ethel, who is a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo and a postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University.

State responsibility

For now, data related to vaccination and mortality from Covid-19 are difficult to access – at the same time that denialist profiles insist on denying the efficiency of vaccination. The Ministry of Health itself has not carried out any studies and is criticized for not facilitating access to data that show the positive impact of vaccination.

Ethel Maciel explains that, even as a researcher, she is not able to access the mortality rates related to the coronavirus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Despite this, regional studies show that the effectiveness of the vaccine is great and responsible for preventing the explosion of deaths during the escalation of the omicron around the world.

This Friday (4), the Secretary of State for Health of Espírito Santo and vice-president of the National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass), Nésio Fernandes, presented the state data – one of the only ones to disclose the information.

“#omicron has an important vaccine escape for mild cases. However, the mortality rate among vaccinated with a full 2/3 dose schedule is 130 times smaller than among the unvaccinated”, informed Nésio Fernandes.

For Hallal, it is the role of public figures – whether celebrities and, even more, public managers – to correctly inform what is actually happening in the pandemic.

“In Brazil, people have lost the notion of their role of responsibility for being a public figure. The person is a public figure and he influences the behavior of others. , she is not just discouraging or misinforming a small network of acquaintances and family members, she is disinforming a network of people who listen and who appreciate her work”, he argues.

“It’s very devastating that we have personalities playing an anti-science role during this pandemic, it doesn’t just happen in Brazil, but maybe in Brazil this is a place where this is more accentuated, even because the president is an ambassador of disinformation”, says Pedro Hallal.

Researcher Ethel regrets not only the denialism of artists like Elizângela, but says that she has never experienced the need to deny authorities who are occupying key positions in the management of the pandemic in her career.

“The role of the state is fundamental not only to avoid denialism but also to combat it. Unfortunately, what we are seeing from the beginning is exactly the opposite. , funding these channels to be able to talk about medicines that don’t work, medicines that are not effective and also people who question the vaccine, especially in the figure of the highest authority in the country”, says Ethel.

international strategies

Those who are unvaccinated by choice have a greater chance of contracting Covid-19, experts say, and so can cost the public health system. Some countries around the world are already creating strategies to avoid paying the price of denialism.

The Canadian province of Quebec will levy a “health tax” on residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. Quebec, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in Canada, is currently facing a surge in infections.

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault told a news conference that people who have not received their first dose of the vaccine will have to pay a “contribution”. The amount of the fee has not yet been decided, but it will be “significant”.

“I think it’s now a question of justice for 90% of the population, who have made some sacrifices,” Legault said. “I think we owe them that kind of measure.”

In the United States, a hospital denied a heart transplant to a patient, claiming, among other reasons, that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. DJ Ferguson, 31, is in dire need of a new heart, but Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has taken him off the transplant list, said his father, David.

David said the Covid-19 vaccine goes against “his son’s basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it”. The hospital said it was following its transplant policy.

“Given the shortage of available organs, we do everything we can to ensure that a patient who receives a transplanted organ has the best chance of survival,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the BBC in a statement.

Elizangela’s case is not an isolated one. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, has been banned from entering Australia because he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He was held up shortly after landing at Melbourne Airport.

The Serbian already had to apologize, in 2020, for having promoted a tennis tournament in the pandemic, disregarding all health protocols. He and other participants contracted Covid. Czech singer Hana Horka died after deliberately contracting Covid-19. She was against vaccination and died at age 57 from complications related to the disease.