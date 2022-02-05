Amil: future in the hot seat – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

When UnitedHealth Group purchased amil, in 2012, for R$ 10 billion, the expectation was that one of the largest health plan operators in Brazil would receive investments, make acquisitions, gain market share and increase its revenues by at least 10% year on year. The positive prognosis was supported by the fact that the control of the Brazilian company was with an American giant, with strong governance and well-structured financially to make the necessary contributions and put the growth plan into practice. Ten years after entering the country, UHG packs its bags to leave Brazil and puts Amil up for sale. Ironically, according to market sources, the main problems that lead the company to make the decision are precisely flawed management processes and lack of interest in putting resources into the operation to strengthen the operator. At stake are 15 hospital units, 53 outpatient clinics, 1,200 accredited hospitals, 7,400 accredited laboratories and diagnostic centers, 19,500 employees, 2.9 million health plan beneficiaries (which place the company as a the third largest in Brazil in the sector) and 2.19 million subscribers to dental plans. The future of this network and users has become an unknown and is involved in some controversies.

Money to inject into Amil would be no problem for UHG. The group ended fiscal 2021 with global sales of US$287.6 billion, up 12% from the previous year, and net income of US$17.7 billion. Amil, in its most up-to-date balance sheet, ended 2020 with revenue of R$25.7 billion, a reduction of 6% compared to the previous year, with a net profit of R$517.1 million. Revenues from health plan operations were 7% lower than in 2019 because of the drop in the number of beneficiaries and an unfavorable product mix, according to the company. Gains from medical and hospital services, impacted by the reduction in the volume of elective procedures during the first year of the pandemic, were 2% lower compared to the previous year. The economic-financial performance was also negatively impacted by the increase in drug and medical material costs. Investments reached R$ 555.9 million, arising from cash generation and investments and loans from the parent company UnitedHealth Group. A big effort for a small result. The R$ 517.1 million profit represents US$ 97.6 million, at the price of Wednesday (2). Or 0.55% of UHG’s global profit.

ERRORS In the face of not very expressive results, many mistakes would have been made by UnitedHealth Group in the management of Amil. One of the main in governance. When the Americans bought the Brazilian operator, they put the former owner and founder of Amil, Edson de Godoy Bueno, as president of the UHG board for Latin America. According to people close to the operation, he did not decide anything. Just as it would still be happening today with the CEO of the group in Brazil, José Carlos Magalhães, and the CEO of Amil, Edvaldo Viera. Everything is defined by Americans, accustomed to insurance processes and not managing hospitals and health plans, in a complex market and with its peculiarities such as the Brazilian one.

Another problem would have arisen from investments in capital goods (Capex), important in the hospital area to maintain differentiated and quality care. The Americans, however, would be focusing resources only on information technology. Little to keep the operator competitive in the face of a scenario of acquisitions by competitors – BRL 15 billion were spent on M&A in the sector in 2021 – and the growth of healthtechs. When they bought Amil ten years ago, there were almost 6 million beneficiaries in health and dental plans. Today there are 5.1 million.

CONTROVERSY To sell Amil and get rid of the hot potato without losses, the UnitedHealth Group has taken controversial actions. One of them is the change of the approximately 340 thousand beneficiaries of individual plans – a loss-making business line because the readjustments are limited by the National Health Agency (ANS) – to the investment company Fiord Capital, which kept the portfolio and still received R $3 billion for that. The operation would be associated with the Personalized Health Assistance (APS) operator, also from the UHG. According to information from the newspaper O Globo, Fiord is registered in an accounting office, in the east of São Paulo, without its own headquarters.

The maneuver would be a preparation for the sale of Amil. According to Bank of America (BofA), the deal can range from R$15 billion to R$20 billion. In a report, the institution raises the possibility that the sale will be sliced, with hospitals and plans being sold separately. In the race would be Rede D’Or, from Hospital São Luiz, and Dasa, a network of diagnostic medicine and hospitals under the command of CEO Pedro Bueno, son of the founder of Amil. There is, therefore, the chance that the operator will return to the hands of the family. “For Rede D’Or and Dasa, we believe that this possibility makes more sense, as they would acquire the hospital assets and a possible second player such as SulAmerica or even Bradesco would acquire the beneficiaries”, says a Bank of America report. Unimed is also quoted by the market to enter trading. In a statement, the company said that “Unimed do Brasil clarifies that it is always attentive to market movements and dialogues with all operators, analyzing business opportunities that complement its performance and consolidate its leadership in the sector”.