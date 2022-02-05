Anvisa revokes emergency use of drug with antibodies against Covid-19

The company did not send data regarding the effectiveness of the drug against the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, which is already prevalent in the country.

Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil Emergency use of the cocktail was authorized by Anvisa in May 2021



The National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) revoked this Friday, 4th, the emergency use authorization, granted in May 2021, of the association of banlanivimab and etesevimab antibodies against Covid-19. The cocktail combines two monoclonal antibodies that target the spike protein of the coronavirusis administered in a single dose by intravenous infusion and its use is restricted to hospitals and patients with mild to moderate disease at high risk of progression. With revocation, the substance should no longer be used. The measure was taken by Anvisa after pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, producer of the drug, did not send data regarding the effectiveness of the drug against the variant. omicron of the coronavirus, which is already prevalent in the country.

With the advent of new variants of Sars-CoV-2, such as Ômicron, the agency asked the company to present efficacy data that would subsidize the maintenance of the authorization for the emergency use of the drug for the treatment of Covid-19. In response, the company requested the revocation of the temporary authorization for emergency use and did not present efficacy data against the Ômicron variant,” the agency said of the decision. Anvisa, however, authorized the use of remaining stocks from clinical research or imported before the revocation, as long as they are used exclusively in patients contaminated with variants prior to Ômicron.