Anvisa warns that the weight loss pill that killed a nurse is banned in Brazil

42-year-old woman had liver damage after using ’50 slimming herbs’

Disclosure Medicine made with herbs is prohibited by the Agency



The National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) released this Friday, 4th, an alert about products with the brand ‘50 Slimming Herbs‘. According to the agency, 50 Ervas Emagrecedor has been banned in the country since 2020 because it is not regulated as medicine. The trade in products with therapeutic properties not authorized by Anvisa is a clandestine activity. The alert comes after a 42-year-old woman died in the early hours of Thursday in São Paulo, after ingesting a compound with 50 herbs that promises weight loss. The woman, who had no previous health problems, suffered a irreversible liver damage and needed an urgent transplant. Even after undergoing surgery and receiving a new liver, the patient’s body rejected the transplanted organ and she died.

According to Anvisa, some of the ingredients of the supposed weight loss product are authorized for use only in medicines, such as herbal medicines, and not in food supplements and also cannot be classified as food. Among these components are the leather hat, mackerel, douradinha, parsley parsley, carobinha, senna, dandelion, ironwood and gotu kola. In its alert, Anvisa explains that “any product with therapeutic properties, for example, with the promise of weight loss, can only be marketed in Brazil with Anvisa’s authorization”. In addition, the sale of this type of product can only take place in pharmacies or drugstores, since substances with therapeutic properties are considered medicines.

