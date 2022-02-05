Argentina: death toll from adulterated cocaine rises to 24 – News

Argentina’s Clarin newspaper reported the country’s 24th death due to adulterated cocaine consumption. According to the media, another 23 people are hospitalized.

Of the 24 people, 14 died before receiving medical attention, according to Clarin.

The latest victim was confirmed by official sources on Friday (4) night, the newspaper says. She was in the ICU of Hospital Bocalandro in Buenos Aires.













the intoxication







On Thursday (3), Argentine health authorities issued an “epidemiological alert” and said that emergency services continued to register people “in serious condition”, which caused a “constant increase in the number of hospitalized people”.

Police announced the arrest of at least ten people at a house in the Tres de Febrero neighborhood, 40 kilometers from the capital, where investigators believe the cocaine was mixed and from where it was distributed.

The Public Ministry has asked cocaine users in the populous area surrounding the Argentine capital, with nearly 14 million inhabitants, to throw away the drug purchased in recent days.

“It has been determined that a very toxic substance marketed as cocaine is circulating,” said the district attorney’s office in San Martin, one of the locations that recorded deaths, in addition to Hurlingham and Tres de Febrero.

The victims, who include several men between the ages of 30 and 40, reportedly suffered violent convulsions and cardiac arrest, according to medical reports cited by local media.