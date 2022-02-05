Argentina extradites suspected of selling adulterated cocaine – News

THE Argentina ordered the expulsion and permanently prohibited the entry of the main detainee for the sale of adulterated cocaine that killed 23 people and left several hospitalized in the province of Buenos Aires.

Paraguayan Joaquín Aquino, nicknamed Paisa, was arrested by police last Thursday (3), after operations carried out throughout the north and west of the province.

“The DMN [Direção Nacional de Migrações], which reports to the Ministry of the Interior, ordered the expulsion from the country, with a permanent ban on re-entry, of Joaquín “Paisa” Aquino, linked to the case of poisoned cocaine,” the organization said in an official statement.

The alleged drug dealer is suspected by the Argentine courts of supplying the drugs seized in the vicinity of Puerta 8, an emergency settlement located in Tres de Febrero, in Buenos Aires.

According to the document, Aquino was denied residency and was expelled from the country, with a ban on re-entry for eight years, but this measure was never complied with, since he had been on the run from justice since 2018.

“The decision of the migration agency was due to the fact that Aquino had convictions for illegal possession of a weapon of war and for drug trafficking in the form of possession for commercial purposes”, explained the head of the DNM, Florencia Carignano.

“DNM issued the expulsion and prohibited the re-entry of Joaquín Aquino, now permanently, a decision that will become effective when the interest of Justice in the person ceases,” he added.

police case

During Paisa’s arrest, security agents seized a Glock pistol with the serial number erased and material for 5,000 doses of cocaine.

As a result of these police operations, between 12,600 and 13,600 ready-to-eat doses have been seized so far, packaged similarly to those purchased by the victims.

This week, 23 people died from adulterated cocaine use and 84 others were admitted to hospitals in Buenos Aires, but the provincial government said the number of patients continued to decline.

“Currently, there are 30 people hospitalized, ten of them with mechanical respiratory assistance. In addition, there are nine under observation on duty,” the statement reads.

The authorities maintain the “epidemiological alert” for opiate intoxication and, according to the Ministry of Health, naloxone was applied in all cases of intoxicated patients, a powerful drug that quickly reverses the effects of overdose.