Argentina pays IMF $370 million in interest on 2018 loan

Argentina paid this Friday (4) approximately US$370 million in interest on the US$44.5 billion loan granted in 2018 by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has already agreed with the government to replace this credit with another longer term, official sources told AFP.

A week ago, the government paid a US$700 million capital share of the 2018 stand-by loan, after agreeing to replace it with a new program of extended facilities with the IMF, also worth US$44.5 billion and payments. between 2024 and 2032.

“The interest payment is around $370 million,” one of the sources detailed. The disbursement was notified at the end of the day in the Central Bank’s total international reserves, which fell to 37.189 billion dollars.

As agreed in 2018, during the liberal government of President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), Argentina had to repay more than 40 billion dollars in 2022 and 2023.

The new agreement establishes a progressive reduction of the fiscal deficit until it drops to zero in 2025 and other inflation targets, tax collection, energy subsidies, money issuance and exchange rate adjustment, which are being debated with a “pragmatic” approach, informed on Thursday the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.

“Our main focus is to get Argentina off this very dangerous path of high inflation,” Georgieva said. In the first 11 months of 2021, the Argentine economy grew by 10.3%, but cumulative inflation for the full year was 50.9%.

stop depending

The terms of the memoranda of understanding will be negotiated by the government and the Fund authorities over the next few weeks and the achievement of the targets will be reviewed by the IMF every three months.

In Russia, where he was on an official visit, President Alberto Fernández said on Thursday that “Argentina has to let go of this dependence on the IMF”, which has dedicated around 20 programs to the country since 1998, with the last range in 2006-2018.

The loan taken out by Macri in 2018, of 57 billion dollars – of which the center-left government of Fernández refused to take the remaining installments – concentrated the maturities between 2022 and 2024.

The agreement, which needs to be ratified by the Argentine Congress and the IMF’s executive board, stipulates that future maturities will be financed with funds from the new program.

By 2020, the Fernández government had restructured some $66 billion of debt with international private creditors.

high inflation

According to the bulletin Relevamiento de Expectativas (REM), released this Friday by the Central Bank, the Argentine economy will go through 2022 with inflation above 50%, growth of 3% and a devaluation of the peso against the dollar at the nominal exchange rate. greater than 40%.

Analysts consulted by the entity for the bulletin projected that retail inflation for 2022 will be at 55%, raised the inflation forecast for 2023 to 45% and confirmed their forecast of 35% for 2024.

The bulletin expects real GDP growth for 2022 of 3%, against 10.3% in the first 11 months of 2021 recorded by the Argentine economy.

The REM was prepared based on the forecasts of 39 consultancies, research centers and financial institutions in the days when Argentina announced the agreement with the IMF.