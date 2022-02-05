Argentina still has 30 hospitalized for adulterated cocaine consumption

Thirty people remain hospitalized this Friday (4) in Argentina, due to the consumption of adulterated cocaine, which caused 20 deaths, according to the government of the province of Buenos Aires.

“Currently, there are 30 people hospitalized, of which ten have mechanical respiratory assistance. In addition, there are nine people under observation,” the regional authorities said in a statement.

Because of the situation and the number of hospitalized people, an “epidemiological alert” regime is being maintained, according to official sources.

Last Thursday, 84 people were admitted to 12 different hospitals in the province of Buenos Aires, due to the ingestion of adulterated cocaine.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, Naloxone was administered to all intoxicated patients. It is a powerful drug that quickly reverses the effects of overdose.

On the other hand, the testimony of one of the affected users allowed the police to establish that the drug had been purchased in the vicinity of a settlement located in the town of Tres de Febrero.

An operation was carried out on site, with the participation of 1,500 agents. In all, more than 13,500 ready-to-eat doses were seized, which were packaged in a similar way to those purchased by the victims.

In addition, about ten suspects of supplying the adulterated cocaine were arrested, among them Joaquín Aquino, known as “El Paisa”, who was named as an alleged gang leader. An arrest warrant issued in 2018 was pending against the individual.

Technicians are still carrying out an investigation on the drug, to identify which component was used in the mixture that caused the 20 deaths.