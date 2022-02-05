Argentina to expel Paraguay responsible for ‘poisoned’ cocaine that caused more than 20 deaths | World

Paraguayan drug lord Joaquín Aquino, known as “El Paisa”, who is said to be responsible for distributing the adulterated cocaine that killed 23 people and led to more than 80 being hospitalized in the province of Buenos Aires, will be expelled from Argentina, according to authorities in that country. this Friday (4th).

The trafficker should have left the country years ago and had an expulsion order issued since 2017, when he was charged with the crime of drug trafficking for the first time and banned from returning to Argentina for a period of eight years.

1 of 2 Police officers escort Paraguayan drug lord Joaquín ‘El Paisa’ Aquino after his arrest in José C. Paz, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (3) — Photo: Tomas Cuesta/AFP Police officers escort Paraguayan drug lord Joaquín ‘El Paisa’ Aquino after his arrest in José C. Paz, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (3) – Photo: Tomas Cuesta/AFP

But the Paraguayan was considered a fugitive and had never been located by the police until Thursday, when he was finally arrested at his home in the city of José C. Paz, in the province of Buenos Aires.

“Paisa” was questioned this Friday and indicted once again for trafficking. He then received a notice of expulsion from the Department of Immigration for being in the country illegally. This time, he was permanently banned from returning to Argentina.

Expulsion, however, is subject to a court decision, which must determine how to proceed with your trafficking case.

Another 12 detainees, also involved in the distribution and sale of cocaine, will be questioned, according to judicial sources cited by the state news agency Télam.

Relatives of cocaine poison victims speak out

Also on Friday, it was announced that, of the 23 people killed by the adulterated drug consumption, 20 were men and three were women. Twelve people died in their homes and two on the public road. Nine deaths were recorded in health centers, according to the France Presse agency.

Of those admitted to hospitals in Greater Buenos Aires, only two were still in serious condition this Friday, breathing with the help of machines, according to the official bulletin.

2 of 2 A man is admitted to Bocalandro Hospital after consuming adulterated cocaine in Loma Hermosa, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (3) – Photo: Tomas Cuesta/AFP A man is admitted to Bocalandro Hospital after consuming adulterated cocaine in Loma Hermosa, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday (3) – Photo: Tomas Cuesta/AFP

Since Wednesday, about 200 people have attended medical posts with severe symptoms of intoxication and hundreds of others have made contact with health posts seeking information on the matter.

According to health authorities, the original drug would have been adulterated by mixing an opioid, one of the most likely hypotheses being the use of fentanyl – a drug up to 100 times more potent than morphine and with an effect contrary to the stimulant of cocaine.