Ashley Wadsworth: Girl is killed by boyfriend after traveling 7,000 km to meet him

One 19-year-old Canadian teenager named Ashley Wadsworth was murdered last Tuesday (1st), after traveling to Essex, England to meet up with her virtual boyfriend. With only two days to go home, the young woman’s body was found in the flat she shared with her partner, Jack Sepple, of 23 years.

According to local police, Neighbors called authorities after being concerned about strange noises coming from the apartment. Officials said paramedics tried hard to save the young woman, but she was in serious condition.

Ashley traveled 7,000 km to visit her partner, whom she met online, according to reports from BBC news. She had been in the English city since November last year and, on social media, shared statements and photos with Jack.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, gave an interview to the daily mail and recounted some details of the rescue: “They brought the young woman to the road outside the property and kept trying to save her. They were talking about stab wounds. Looks like she’s been the victim of a frantic attack. Doctors were unable to save her. It was horrible to watch!“.

Jack has been arrested and apparently there are no more suspects to look for. – but the crime scene is still being investigated. Last Wednesday (2), the experts explained that they are still making an analysis of what happened, for the sake of general security: “We are working to reconstruct the crime. This incident took place in a residential area so I know it is likely to cause concern for those who live nearby, but we made a quick arrest and we don’t believe there is any more risk“.

Charmaine Wadsworththe victim’s stepmother, lamented the tragedy to the network CBC: “We are just remembering how strong, smart and witty Ashley was and how kind she was and how she was always ten steps ahead of everyone we”.