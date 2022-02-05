Auxílio Brasil can pay bonuses to its millions of beneficiaries

A proposal under review by the federal government may result in the payment of a extra value for beneficiaries of Brazil aid. If approved, part of the resources generated by privatizations and sales of public assets will be used to boost the benefit.

The text will be forwarded to the National Congress as a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC). The objective is to allocate 20% of the revenue from this type of operation to create the Auxílio Brasil bonus. Another 20% goes to pay precatories in installments and the remaining 60% to pay off the public debt.

The transfers will be outside the spending ceiling, a rule that sets limits for the primary expenses of Union bodies.

privatizations

The Ministry of Economy sees the allowance as a way to facilitate the approval of privatizations by Congress and the Judiciary. In the portfolio’s view, the measure can accelerate the privatization of companies such as Eletrobras and Correios, promised during Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign.

According to Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, the program will be called “Fund Brazil”. Currently, Auxílio Brasil is paying installments in the amount of R$ 400 per beneficiary.

The resources to raise the average ticket of the benefit until December 2022 were guaranteed by the approval of the PEC of the Precatórios. If the fund is also approved, low-income families will be able to receive even more money in the coming months.