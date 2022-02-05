Banese branches start to serve only essential services – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

As of this Thursday (3), Banese branches will exclusively serve customers who seek essential services offered by the bank, such as opening a salary account, changing the account’s four-digit password and card-less withdrawals, for example. The temporary change aims to prevent the spread of viruses, protecting customers and employees, due to the increase in the number of positive cases for Covid-19 in the state.

Other services can be carried out through the bank’s digital channels (Banese app and internet banking), ATMs, Pontos Banese, or Alô Banese, by the numbers: 3218 2020 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 284 3218 (other regions).

In bank branches where employees show symptoms or test positive for Covid-19, public service may be closed one hour earlier than normal hours due to reduced capacity on site, or temporarily suspended. The situation will normalize after the prompt recovery of the health of the servers.

To avoid exposing customers and restoring the health of employees, so far, seven branches have reduced service capacity: four in the interior of the state and three in the capital (DIA, Francisco Porto and Atalaia branches). Another 12 units are temporarily suspended from service to the public, two of them located in Aracaju: Antônio Carlos Franco (Jardins neighborhood) and Barão de Maruim branches.

Customers of affected units will be notified of the changes and posters will be posted on site informing them of the situation.

Due to the pandemic, security protocols are being fully complied with by the bank, such as the availability of gel alcohol for everyone; maintenance of social distance and requirement to wear a mask; in addition to the daily sanitization of all units.

essential services

For the purpose of face-to-face service at Banese branches, essential services are considered: opening a salary account; magnetic card password change (4 digits); operational registration update (individual and legal entity); telephone registration to receive the SMS; user and password registration (internet banking legal entity); and redemption of returned checks.

Customers can also have face-to-face assistance if they wish to receive a magnetic card, loans for self-employed professionals and companies; reversal of transactions in self-service channels, identification of entries not credited to the account, and settlement of loans.

In addition, the following are also considered essential services: the payment of bonds worth R$ 250 thousand or more; rehabilitation of accounts for clients registered in the Registry of Issuers of Unfunded Checks; debt renegotiation; redemption of financial application; withdrawal of court order; withdrawals without magnetic card (single); request/delivery of checkbook/check sheets (PJ); request for a new security code (password LETRAS); and suspension and cancellation of checks.

Source: Banese