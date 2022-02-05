BBB 22: Casa de Vidro and new participants are coming! | BBB22

Who said the Big Brother Brasil 22 surprises were over? Always much awaited and requested, the reality classic will be back in the next few days. There will be two new residents of the Pipoca team, not yet revealed. BBB loves suspense and we want new lists! But we can already tell you many things:

– The new inhabitants of space will be a man and a woman.

– They’re already confined. Both are in individual confinement that will last seven days.

– As always happens, the moment they entered pre-confinement, the two stopped having contact with the outside world.

– Like the other participants in the edition, both have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item to participate in the reality show -, they were tested and, even if they are negative, they will go through the quarantine period. Before entering the house, they will be tested again. All to ensure their safety and that of the residents who are already in the program.

– And the biggest news: Casa de Vidro will be set up inside the brothers’ current residence. Where, when and how will it happen? This will be revealed later on.

But what everyone wants to know: will they have insider information on the game? If they do, yes. Are they aware of everything that happened in-game and outside of it? Yes. “Ain, mis lá niméjusti”, some will say. It might not even be. But the final decision on whether or not the duo enters the BBB 22 will be solely and exclusively for the publicwho will participate in a vote to define the future of the two.

The fact is that the inhabitants of the most guarded house in Brazil will wake up and say: ‘Good morning, there’s a Glass House outside! On the same day, the vote at Gshow will be so that the public can decide whether or not both enter the dispute for the prize of R$ 1.5 million and become part of the “BBB 22 choir”.

The popular decision will be announced on the show and then they will dive headfirst into the game. Like? What day will this happen? These answers and more details on the dynamics of possible new residents Tadeu Schmidt will tell everyone in the BBB from tonight.

Listen to the podcast ‘BBB Tá On’!

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

👉 Check out the summaries of what goes on in the most watched house in Brazil

👉 Stay on top of everything about reality

👉 BBB 22: Learn how to vote

👉 BBB 22: See where to watch live and online

Do you already follow BBB on social media?