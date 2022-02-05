BBB22: Maíra Cardi curses Laís Caldas with fake, ‘dada’ and droopy eyes | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Maíra Cardi cursed Laís Caldas during an appearance on a podcast channel

Maíra Cardi aroused the ire of Laís Caldas’ fans after saying that she wants to rip the doctor’s neck off, in addition to cursing her false and given, and saying that the BBB22 participant has droopy eyes.

The statement was made during the participation of the digital influencer in the Link Podcast, presented by Matheus Baldi. She frowned when referring to Laís and revealed her desire to attack her outside of confinement.

“I think it’s fake as hell, I want to twist her neck and rip it off. It’s just a desire, I won’t do it”, she said, laughing.

Maíra didn’t remember Laís’s name, and when asked who she was talking about, she dropped another pearl: “It’s the one with the droopy eye. You see, everyone knows she has the droopy eye”, she said.

Baldi took the opportunity to remember that Laís received Arthur Aguiar all smiling and full of hugs, and Maíra Cardi again pinned the BBB22 participant.

“Besides everything is given. She knew the man was married and went to throw herself at him”, she said during the interview.

angry fans

On Twitter, Laís Caldas fans uploaded the tag “Laís Deserves Respect” because of the statements made by Arthur Aguiar’s wife. Some encouraged the medical team to call the lawyers to take the necessary measures.