‘BBB22’ will have two new participants at Casa de Vidro | TV and Series

Globo announced this Friday (4) that “Big Brother Brasil 22” will gain two new participants. The identity of the two has not yet been revealed, nor when exactly they will join the others, but they are part of the Popcorn group – that is, they are not famous – and they are a man and a woman.

The additions to the other 18 contestants who are still on the reality show are already confined, and must be isolated for seven days.

“Like the other participants in the edition, both have their vaccines up to date – a mandatory item to participate in the reality show -, they were tested and, even if they are negative, they will go through the quarantine period. Before entering the house, they will be tested again. guarantee their safety and that of the residents who are already on the program,” Globo said in a statement.

Another novelty is that the glass house, where the new competitors will stay until the decision is made as to whether they actually become part of the program, will be set up inside the residence of “BBB22”. In addition, by joining more than two weeks after the start of the game, they will have prior knowledge about the others.

“Are they aware of everything that happened in the game and outside of it? Yes. ‘Ain, mis lá niméjusti’, some will say. It may not even be. exclusively to the audience of ‘Big Brother Brasil’, who will participate in a vote to define the future of the two.”

Current entrants will face the news upon waking up, on an undisclosed date, and the public will have to vote on the same day whether or not the duo enters the competition. More information will be released this Friday by Tadeu Schmidt during the program.