‘Beyond Illusion’ is presented by Larissa Manoela, Rafael Vitti and more; Watch the video! | Beyond the Illusion

It’s not long before the premiere of “Beyond Illusion”, its new novel at 6, created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with the artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Next Monday, 7/2, the public will be enchanted by the love story of Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela), who will face class differences, social conventions and, above all, great injustices in order to be able to live together the fullness of this feeling. see in video a special presentation of the novel!
With the classic elements of a serial, the plot begins in Poços de Caldas, in Minas Gerais, and then it is set in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro. The novel unfolds in two phases – 1930s and 1940s – and against the backdrop of a country experiencing important social, economic and cultural changes.
“Beyond Illusion” is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jefferson De and Joana Clark. The production is Mauricio Quaresma and the gender direction is Jose Luiz Villamarim.
Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Elisa (Larissa Manoela) fall in love at a dance in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Mauricio Fidalgo/Globo