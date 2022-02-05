‘Beyond Illusion’ is presented by Larissa Manoela, Rafael Vitti and more; Watch the video! | Beyond the Illusion

It’s not long before the premiere of “Beyond Illusion”, its new novel at 6, created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with the artistic direction of Luiz Henrique Rios. Next Monday, 7/2, the public will be enchanted by the love story of Davi (Rafael Vitti) and Isadora (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela), who will face class differences, social conventions and, above all, great injustices in order to be able to live together the fullness of this feeling. see in video a special presentation of the novel!