Biruta and Tropicália kiosks will have a memorial in honor of Moïse and management is offered to his family | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio, through the Municipal Department of Finance, informed this Saturday (5) that it will transform the Biruta and Tropicália kiosks, on the edge of Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, into a memorial in honor of Congolese and African culture.

According to the municipal secretary of Finance, Pedro Paulo, the management of the kiosk went to the family of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe, who was beaten to death on January 24. The answer by the relatives should be given in the next few days.

In a statement, the city government said that the contract with the current operators of the kiosks is suspended, during the investigation of the crime and that, “if it is proven that they have no involvement in the crime, Orla Rio will discuss the transfer to another space”.

“Otherwise, the contract will be cancelled. There is still no deadline for the execution of the project. At this moment the City Hall is talking with the family”, says the note.

This Saturday, a demonstration is held in the place demanding justice and against racism and xenophobia (see in the video below).

Protesters protest in front of the kiosk where Moïse was murdered

The objective, according to the city hall, is to promote the social and economic integration of African refugees and reaffirm the city’s commitment to promoting opportunities for all. The action will be carried out in partnership with Orla Rio, the concessionaire that operates the kiosks.

Municipal Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo Carvalho said that the transformation of the kiosk is a form of reparation for the family. And it will be a public space of remembrance so that barbarism is not forgotten and not repeated.

2 of 2 Memorial in honor of African culture, will have design and execution projects carried out by black people — Photo: Publicity/Rio City Hall Memorial in honor of African culture, will have design and execution projects carried out by black people — Photo: Publicity/Rio City Hall

The secretary adds that the management of one of the two kiosks will be offered to Moïse’s relatives. The employment opportunities linked to the two kiosks should also be offered to African refugees residing in Rio.

In addition, in partnership with Sesc/Senac and with social organizations, the city hall and Orla Rio will create a training and qualification program for these immigrants to work in the food sector.

The planned changes include a reformulation of the architecture of the kiosks so that they become a space for celebrating the culture of the African people, having a point of reference with typical food, music and handicrafts.

The design and execution of the project will be carried out by black professionals.

The space can also be used for art exhibitions and typical musical performances, in addition to handicraft fairs.

On his social networks, this Saturday morning (5), Mayor Eduardo Paes celebrated the creation of the memorial.

“And the best news: the family becomes the new Kiosk dealership! Not the trivialization of barbarism!”, posted Paes.