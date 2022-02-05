Bitcoin gains strength and hits $40K for the first time in two weeks

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a two-week high on Friday, as cryptocurrency investors became more confident that the market had stabilized after the recent dip and some analysts signaled the possibility of a short squeeze.

Bitcoin price is up 8.9% in the last 24 hours to around $40,219, breaking the psychological barrier of $40K for the first time since Jan.

“A number of attacks on the downside were no longer successful as the risk was eliminated,” Daniel Kukan, senior trader at Crypto Finance AG, told CoinDesk.

Kukan said his next target for the price level on the upside is between $42,000 and $43,000. He sees market support at $33,000 — or $28,000 at worst, “which we haven’t touched.”

On an intraday basis, Bitcoin has breached the top of its one-week price range after holding support above the $35K to $37K zone.

US employment report

Bitcoin briefly dropped after the US Department of Labor reported unexpectedly strong job growth in January, along with major upward revisions to previously reported numbers for 2021.

Theoretically, such a report would be negative for the cryptocurrency, as the Federal Reserve may need to move more aggressively in raising interest rates to prevent the job market from overheating. Overall, Bitcoin price responded negatively to tighter monetary policy.

“Bitcoin’s initial reaction to the shockingly strong non-farm payroll report was one of weakness,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at exchange broker Oanda.

But he noted that “Bitcoin has managed to stabilize despite mounting inflationary pressures that continue to lift global bond yields.”

The 10-year Treasury yield hit surpassed its two-week level of 1.92%. And the dollar has also risen in the last two hours, while stocks are mostly flat. Bitcoin has generally been trading in sync with stocks.

Jason Deane, Bitcoin analyst at Quantum Economics, said that “Bitcoin’s recent moves appear to have coincided with the latest US jobs report, and it is possible that this simply acted as a catalyst for a delayed market move.”

Separately, the market may have received an extra dose of bull when Marathon Digital Holdings, a Bitcoin mining company in North America, said on Friday that it had increased its holdings in the cryptocurrency to around 8,595 BTC ($338 million). ).

Laurent Kssis, a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) expert and director of CEC Capital, described this as a “gigantic increase”.

“I think this could be related to the little bending,” Kssis said.

