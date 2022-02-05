Blizzard leaves 350,000 US homes without power; 9 thousand flights were canceled | World

A snowstorm cut power to more than 350,000 homes across the United States on Thursday, according to local officials.
This Friday (4), schools and universities in the South and Northeast regions suspended their activities due to bad weather.
According to the platform poweroutage.us, which tracks the situation of the electricity grid in the country, the power outages were concentrated in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio.
- Groundhog Day: US will have six more weeks of winter, animal ‘predicts’
Residential neighborhood in Dallas, Texas covered in snow on January 3, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Brandon Wade
Southern states, such as Texas and Alabama, are not used to the intense cold and are not prepared for these extreme conditions.
A tornado that formed in Alabama destroyed homes in a rural area – one person died. Tornadoes in winter are uncommon but can occur depending on weather conditions.
A plane stalled in a blizzard at the airport in Dallas, Texas, on Feb 3, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/LM Otero
Due to bad weather, more than 9,000 flights had to be canceled – most of them departing Dallas, Texas, a major regional hub.
The online service FlightAware.com, which tracks the situation of flights in the country, consolidated the cancellations on Thursday and Friday.
In addition, on Wednesday (2), with the onset of the storm, another 2,000 flights had already been suspended in the region due to bad conditions.
Dallas airport even offered shelter, food and blankets to travelers who were stranded overnight due to cancellations.
In a statement, the airport administrator said at least 700 travelers had spent the night in the departure lounge.
Blizzard in Dallas, Texas, on February 3, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Brandon Wade
Two players from the Honduras national team withdrew from playing the second half of the World Cup qualifiers against the USA because of the extreme cold in the Minnesota stadium.
The Americans got the better and scored three to zero against the visiting team.
Bad weather is expected to persist in the region as the blizzard advances to the northeast of the US at least until Saturday (5).
Snow in Texas on February 3, 2022 — Photo: AP Photo/Brandon Wade