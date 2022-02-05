Bolsonaro and Moro visit Ceará on the same day, on Tuesday, 8

Former allies and now opponents, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos) will be in Ceará on the same day. Moro’s trip had a date since the beginning of the year and Bolsonaro confirmed this Friday, 4th. Both will pass through the Cariri region.

The former judge arrives on Sunday, 6th in Juazeiro do Norte. On the day Bolsonaro goes to Jati, on Tuesday, February 8, the former minister will already be in Fortaleza. Bolsonaro will attend an act that will mark the resumption of the release of water from the transposition of the São Francisco River to the Water Belt, as O POVO columnist Carlos Mazza had anticipated in January.

Moro and Bolsonaro are pre-candidates for president of the Republic in the October elections. Moro was Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice and Public Security for a year and four months.

They visit the political stronghold of another presidential candidate, Ciro Gomes (PDT). And where the current leader of the polls, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also has a lot of strength.

