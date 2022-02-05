Bolsonaro announces cheaper Caixa credit to benefit truck drivers – 02/04/2022 – Mercado

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in a ceremony held by Caixa Econômica Federal, this Friday (4), to announce the release of a specific credit line to anticipate the payment of freight costs to truck drivers.

In a new nod to the category that helped elect Bolsonaro and exerts frequent pressure on the government, the bank will start releasing resources with interest rates starting at 1.99% per month.

“Cargo transport companies that hire a term freight service can ask the bank to advance their payment directly to the autonomous carrier (truck driver)”, Caixa said in a note.

Also according to the bank, the funds will be deposited directly into the account of autonomous carriers within 120 days of payment of freight.

Bolsonaro did not speak during the event, which had speeches by ministers and government auxiliaries praising the president’s actions.

Second in the Planalto polls, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro has invested in agendas and actions to improve his popularity.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, praised the president, the day after the presentation of a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the reduction of taxes on fuels to cause discomfort between the economic team and the Planalto.

This is because the reduction proposed in the text prepared by the Civil House is broader than what had been agreed with Guedes.

“I will say that the dream team is ours. I just wanted to leave this message, to thank the president, who is the leader of this team”, said Guedes.

The proposal aims to reduce taxation on all fuels, including diesel, a measure that also benefits truck drivers. Written by an employee of the Planalto, the text was filed by deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ), who now collects the 171 signatures necessary for it to be processed in the House.

During the event at Caixa this Friday (4), the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, said he hoped that 1.5 million people would benefit from the new line of credit.

“[Os caminhoneiros] they took credit with 10% to 15% per month. The truck driver had the freight, but didn’t necessarily have the money before delivering the cargo. I had to borrow it, even to pay for the diesel,” said Guimarães.

The infrastructure minister and potential candidate for governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said that the measure is “another product for truck drivers”.

At the same event, the head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, indirectly mentioned Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) proposal to withdraw millions of debtors from the SPC (Credit Protection Service).

“I heard a person even famous, saying: ‘I’m going to remove people from the SPC”,’ he said. “We did it the right way”, he said, pointing out that the anniversary withdrawal of the FGTS allowed people with debts to “return to the financial system”.