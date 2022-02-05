Bolsonaro nods again to truck drivers and launches credit to lower diesel costs

The Bolsonaro government announced, this Friday (4), a specific credit line from Caixa Econômica Federal to anticipate the payment of freight costs to truck drivers.

The measure has been read by analysts as a new nod by Bolsonaro to the category, which helped to elect him, but, in recent years, he has maintained pressure against taxes and charges that affect the activity and would be resolved in the current administration.

According to Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, the bank’s new credit line will help the category to bear the cost of diesel. The “Caixa Giro Transportes” credit anticipates freight costs to drivers by 120 days, at a rate of 1.99% per month.

“Before, these truck drivers took money at 10%, 15% or 20% a month. With the new rate of 1.99% per month, we have the so-called income effect. With that, they have a considerable amount to pay for diesel or make repairs to the truck”, said Guimarães, at the event ‘Democratizing Access to Credit’, organized by Caixa.

The bank’s president also explained that truck drivers will be able to take credit directly through the institution’s mobile application, without the need to go to a branch.

