Bolsonaro wants to stop activism by STF ministers, analyzes Torlay

Commentators of Jovem Pan’s 3 in 1 program analyzed the president’s speeches about the importance of choosing ministers for the Supreme

If reelected, Bolsonaro may appoint two new ministers to the STF in 2023



In a conversation with supporters held on the morning of this Friday, 4th, at Palácio do Alvorada, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), pre-candidate for reelection in this year’s election, spoke again about the two vacancies that will be vacated in the Federal Court of Justice (STF) in 2023. The representative has used the recomposition of the Court as one of his main arguments, including to attract votes. The appointment of the names is up to the head of the Federal Executive. “More important than the election of president are two seats for the Supreme Court next year,” Bolsonaro said. In 2023, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber will have to leave the Court for having reached the age limit. In his government, Bolsonaro has already made two appointments: Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, this Friday, the commentator Bruna Torlay analyzed Bolsonaro’s speech, saying that the lines are a nod to his base, which is unhappy with the behavior of the Supreme Court in recent years. In addition, the commentator pointed out that the president tries to stop the activism of the Court by appointing ministers against this behavior, citing André Mendonça as an example. “This is typical speech for your base. It is the conservatives who have the greatest and most well-founded criticisms of this movement of which Barroso is so proud that it is the so-called ‘neoconstitutionalism’, which we call the activism of the ministers of the Supreme Court. This is the kind of thing that Bolsonaro is committed to barring, indicating figures like the André Mendonça, for example, who at least clearly opposes this stance. In that sense, it’s a discourse that affects the base,” said Torlay.

Check out this Friday’s program: