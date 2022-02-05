Boninho confirms glass house and new participants

Globo reported last night the return of the glass house, with two new participants in the reality show. Boninho, director of “BBB 22”, also commented on the subject on social networks.

According to the broadcaster, the new inhabitants of the space will be a man and a woman. They are already in individual confinement that will last seven days.

Also according to Globo, as well as the other participants of the edition, both have their vaccines up to date, have been tested and, even if they are negative, will go through the quarantine period. Before entering the house, they will be tested again.

The great novelty of this edition is that the glass house will be set up outside the brothers’ house. The public will decide whether or not the duo will enter the game through a vote.

During tonight’s live program, presenter Tadeu Schmidt will explain all the details. On social media, Boninho celebrated:

“Are you asking for this? Is it? Tadeu Schmidt helps there? Tell me something today!”, he captioned a post.