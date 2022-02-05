Brazil passes 1,000 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours for the first time since August

Brazil registered 1,074 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Friday, 4th. Since August 19 of last year, the country has not registered more than a thousand deaths caused by the disease in 24 hours. The daily average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 732. After causing an explosion of cases, the Ômicron variant, more contagious, has increased the number of hospitalized and dead across the country. Doctors recommend reinforcing care, such as wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

The number of new infections reported this Friday was 219,298. The moving average of cases was at 182,696. By Monday, this average of records had reached 188,451, the largest in the entire pandemic. Since the beginning of the year, Ômicron has been overloading health emergencies across the country, which were still affected by the removal of a large number of infected professionals.

In proportionate numbers, the lethality of covid-19 has decreased – that is, today there are more people contaminating themselves than last year and fewer dying. However, infectious disease specialists warn that the number of cases is very large and, therefore, the proportion of deaths can generate a high absolute number of victims, although 70.2% of the population is vaccinated with two doses.

According to Fiocruznine of the 27 Brazilian states have occupancy of ICU beds above 80% because of the number of hospitalized with covid-19. Are they: Piauí (87%), Rio Grande do Norte (86%), Pernambuco (88%), Espírito Santo (83%), Mato Grosso do Sul (103%), Goiás (91%), Federal District (97%), Amazon (80%) and Mato Grosso (91%).

Another nine states have the level of occupancy of beds considered intermediate by Fiocruz (between 60% and 79% occupancy). The rest is below this range. Private hospitals also register an increase in demand for infirmary and ICU beds.

The most critical cases are mainly concentrated among unvaccinated and more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly. In early January, President Jair Bolsonaro even minimized the variant: he said that Ômicron was welcome and could signal the proximity of the end of the pandemic.

In total, Brazil has 631,069 dead and 26,319,033 disease cases. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The Globe, Extra, Leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. The states that recorded the most deaths in the last 24 hours were São Paulo (370), Rio de Janeiro (99) and Minas (80).

The researchers from the Fiocruz Observatory draw attention to the significant growth in occupancy rates in the States. Some capitals, however, show more stability or even decline. For the researchers, this seems to indicate the internalization of the Ômicron variant.

“We insist that it is essential to make efforts to advance vaccination, including the requirement for a vaccination passport”, says the document from the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory. “It is also essential to control the spread of covid-19, with greater rigor in the mandatory use of masks in public places, and campaigns to guide the population on self-isolation when they present symptoms, avoiding intra-household transmission, among others.”

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.