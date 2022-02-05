Brazil records more than a thousand deaths from Covid in 24 hours | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (4) 1,074 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 631,069 Deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 732 — the highest recorded since August 23 of last year (when he was in 766). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +160%indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

We have a record of more than a thousand deaths by Covid in a single day for the first time since August 19 of last year (when there were 1,030). It’s the highest number in the series since August 17th, when we had 1,137 victims recorded in 24 hours.

As in the previous two days, No state has a downward trend in Covid deaths (see list below); all are in high or stability. That didn’t happen since January 12, 2021for more than a year.

The country also recorded 219,298 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 26,319,033 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 182,696. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +30%indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

The moving average of disease victims now reaches a plateau 4 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (24 states and the DF): SE, PB, PR, DF, MS, MG, ES, RJ, AM, RN, AL, PE, SP, RS, SC, PI, MT, BA, CE, GO, RO, PA, AP, MA, TO

SE, PB, PR, DF, MS, MG, ES, RJ, AM, RN, AL, PE, SP, RS, SC, PI, MT, BA, CE, GO, RO, PA, AP, MA, TO In stability (2 states): RR, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

